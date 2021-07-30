Advertisement

City of Grand Junction holds budget meeting

Several topics, including pandemic aid, were discussed
Several topics were discussed at Thursday's budget meeting.
Several topics were discussed at Thursday's budget meeting.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:06 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction held a budget meeting Thursday.

During the meeting, officials discussed city efforts to support businesses during the pandemic, among other topics. They said that they feared many would never come back if not given temporary help. Officials also discussed how infrastructure improvements are helping economic development in the city. They cited recent investments in roads in northwest Grand Junction as a driving force behind increased interest in that area.

