Colorado records lowest number of first time unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Colorado Department of Labor and Employment see the lowest number of regular first-time unemployment claims since the beginning of the pandemic.

The department reported 3,317 regular initial unemployment claims filed for the week of July 24th, which is the lowest number filed in a single week since the pandemic started. At the same time, there were also 1,119 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims filed.

“We are thrilled to see the number of weekly initial claims filed back on a downward trajectory and nearing our pre-pandemic levels,” said CDLE Executive Director Joe Barela. “As Colorado’s economy begins to rebound, we’re focused now on connecting Coloradans to available work opportunities before the federally funded pandemic benefits end in the coming weeks.”

Right now, the state labor department is preparing to transition back to regular state unemployment benefits, when payments form the American Rescue Plan Act, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits end, the week of Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Any Coloradans receiving those benefits, will not be able to receive further payments from those programs after that date. The department says as of July 17, there are approximately 98,000 Coloradans receiving the PUA and PEUC benefits. People receiving these benefits will no longer be able to do so, after September 4, even if they are still unemployed.

