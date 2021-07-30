Advertisement

Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm dies at 85

Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has reportedly passed away because of complications...
Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has reportedly passed away because of complications from a pulmonary embolism.(AP images)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 12:04 PM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm passed away late Thursday due to complications following a pulmonary embolism this week. He was 85.

Gov. Lamm served three terms as governor from 1975 to 1987. In 1996, he ran for the Reform Party’s nomination as the presidential candidate and was unsuccessful.

He did, however, successfully campaign against hosting the 1976 Winter Olympics in Colo., even though the Games had been awarded to the state. He argued hosting the Games would damage the environment and unnecessarily cost the state. The Games were relocated to Innsbruck, Austria.

Today, present Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released a statement on the passing of Gov. Lamm. “I’m very saddened to hear about the passing of former Governor Dick Lamm and send my condolences to Dottie and his entire family. I thank Governor Lamm for his service to the state of Colorado both as Governor and his many years teaching. Gov. Lamm took on tough issues, and he never shied away from civil political discourse and embraced collaboration. Gov. Lamm’s legacy and leadership will be remembered in our state’s history as well as his work to make Colorado an even more amazing place.”

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flash Flood waters in Rough Canyon
Several rescued in Rough Canyon flash flood
Proposed Zip Line map at Las Colonias and Eagle Rim Parks
Neighborhood meeting to be held on proposed zip line
The closure comes amid a tough time for many small businesses.
Rain damage to downtown Grand Junction building causes businesses to close temporarily
CDOT - Road closed due to flash flood warning
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closed
Mesa County Public Health is encouraging mask-wearing among the unvaccinated.
What the CDC’s new mask guidance means for Mesa County

Latest News

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Motorists trapped in highway tunnel due to multiple mudslides
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Labor department sees drop in initial unemployement claims.
Colorado records lowest number of first time unemployment claims filed since the start of the pandemic
Several topics were discussed at Thursday's budget meeting.
City of Grand Junction holds budget meeting