Advertisement

Mesa County workforce job fair

Mesa County Workforce holds second summer job fair
Mesa County Workforce holds second summer job fair(KKCO / KJCT)
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Workforce held their yearly job fair earlier on Thursday, July 29. It brought 25 employers to the event.

In a typical year, the Mesa County Workforce holds two job fairs that are in the Spring and Fall. However, this year needing a higher demand, they had two summer events, with the regular Fall event starting on September 1.

“This is the first year that we have done two job fairs during the summertime,” said Michael Smith, Employment Specialist.

The number of employers varies at each event. For example, the upcoming September event will have up to 55 employers present.

You can learn more about the upcoming job fair by heading to the Mesa County Workforce website.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Public Health is encouraging mask-wearing among the unvaccinated.
What the CDC’s new mask guidance means for Mesa County
Delta County Sheriff's Office assists in federal investigation of two men for illegal marijuana...
Two men arrested for illegal marijuana growth worth $3 million
Christopher Rizo Mugshot
Trial for Grand Junction man accused of murder
Flash Flood waters in Rough Canyon
Several rescued in Rough Canyon flash flood
This July 23, 2021 video image released by the Aurora Police Department shows police body...
Two Aurora Police Officers facing charges for violent arrest

Latest News

VA Western Colorado Health Care System hosting CNA program
Certified Nursing Assistant training program
CDOT - Road closed due to flash flood warning
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closed
Ribbon cutting ceremony
BioCNG celebrates start of clean energy project
Colorado Parks and Wildlife will celebrate Colorado Day on Monday, Aug. 2 with free entrance to...
Free entrance to state parks on Colorado Day