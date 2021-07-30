Motorists trapped in highway tunnel due to multiple mudslides

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Early this morning, Colorado Department of Transportation crews responded to multiple large mudslides on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon, caused by heavy rain on the Grizzly Creek burn scar area. Due to the mudslides, authorities say about 20 people had to spend the night inside the tunnel along I-70 Glenwood Canyon.

Crews had to carve out a path through the mud to reach the trapped motorists. At about 6:30 a.m. they were able to reach the motorists, it took about nine hours.

No injuries were reported.

CDOT issued the closure on I-70 Glenwood Canyon yesterday at 4:30 p.m. The closure continues to remain in place this morning.

Closure points on I-70 are Exit 133 (Dotsero), Exit 116 (Glenwood Springs), Exit 109 (Canyon Creek) and Exit 87 (West Rifle).

At this point in time, this is an EXTENDED CLOSURE and it is recommended that motorists use the recommended alternate route (see image below).

I-70 Alternate Route (Colorado Department of Transportation)

For more updates regarding this closure, please visit cotrip.org.

