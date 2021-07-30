Rain damage to downtown Grand Junction building causes businesses to close temporarily

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Several businesses in downtown Grand Junction have had to close their doors after their building’s roof sustained damage on Sunday from the rain. The business operators are waiting for the all-clear to resume operations as Mesa County assesses the building’s condition.

According to the owner of Estilos salon, this closure presents yet another challenge since dealing with the pandemic and six weeks of being closed last year. Jeanine Cordova Dickey only had a couple hours to gather some things from her salon before the Margery Building downtown, where her business is located, shuttered. According to her, “They temporarily condemned the building. So that shut us out from being able to do business. So far it’s been since Monday. That’s when we found out. We had a couple hours to get things out, and that’s all.”

Several other businesses housed in the building, like Hill People Gear, Raw Canvas, and Monique’s Bridal, have closed temporarily as well.

Cordova Dickey explained that, “Yeah I mean we just had to close down before this, you know, a year ago for six weeks and it’s been a hard struggle with COVID happening. So, we have eleven people that work here and currently not working. So, if it goes any longer we’re going to have to somewhere else temporarily.”

Cordova Dickey had this message for her customers: “We’re not closed because we want to be closed. We had to close, so we’ll be open as soon as we can.”

Word could come as early as Friday on if and when these businesses can move back in and get back to work. Many of the businesses affected left phone numbers posted on their doors so customers could still reach out while their stores are closed.

