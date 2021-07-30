Reach for the peach: U-pick is open at Green Barn Fruit CO.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - You’re going to want a peach of this. The U-pick is back at the Green Barn Fruit CO... so peach season is upon us!

The owner of Green Barn Fruit CO. John Mueller started the orchard because of his love of agriculture twenty years ago, and what a better way to share that love by having people experience fruit picking for themselves. July 30th is the first day and guests are welcomed to come get a literal hands on experience picking their own peaches. Those hungry for fresh air and fruit are finding plenty to pick.

Mueller takes pride in having picking areas so people can experience where their food is grown, and with the return of the Palisade Peach Festival after being canned by Covid last year he anticipates a hectic weekend for him and his staff as they share their love of peaches with visitors from all over the state.

With eight different varieties of peaches on the orchard they ripen at different times so the U-pick will last well until the end of August. If you have a group of eight or more call ahead but any groups less then that can simply show up and enjoy.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.