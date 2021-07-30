Advertisement

Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on Aug. 7

Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk(Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association is holding their 4th Annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Long Family Memorial Park.

The walk begins at 9 a.m., but there will be pre-walk activities starting at 8 a.m.

After the walk, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., there will be live music, games, crafts, and team awards.

The walk is to raise awareness and donations to help families on the Western Slope with children with Down Syndrome, as well as provide resources and support for them.

RMDSA’s mission statement reads, “Our mission is to assure inclusion and enhance independence of people with Down Syndrome by providing education, resources, and support in partnership with individuals, families, professionals, and the community.”

Caption

RMDSA is currently looking for volunteers and sponsors for the walk as well as prize donations. Anyone who is interested in walking, volunteering, or donating can click on the link at the bottom of the article.

To find out more about this event and register, please visit www.stepupwesternslope.org.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Motorists trapped in highway tunnel due to multiple mudslides
Flash Flood waters in Rough Canyon
Several rescued in Rough Canyon flash flood
The closure comes amid a tough time for many small businesses.
Rain damage to downtown Grand Junction building causes businesses to close temporarily
Proposed Zip Line map at Las Colonias and Eagle Rim Parks
Neighborhood meeting to be held on proposed zip line
CDOT - Road closed due to flash flood warning
I-70 Glenwood Canyon Closed

Latest News

Hicks Fire Saguache County
Fire reported in Saguache County
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk
Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk - RMDSA
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Motorists trapped in highway tunnel due to multiple mudslides
Former Colorado Gov. Richard “Dick” Lamm has reportedly passed away because of complications...
Former Colorado Gov. Dick Lamm dies at 85