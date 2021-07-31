Advertisement

Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day

Colorado Parks and Wildlife to bring free admission for Colorado Day
Colorado Parks and Wildlife to bring free admission for Colorado Day
By Christopher Guevara
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 6:26 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado will be celebrating its 145th birthday on August 1, and the Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) will be doing its yearly event. On Monday, August 2, CPW will waive all entrance fees for all state parks.

“With free admission on August 2, make sure to still adhere to the rules of Leave No Trace and any restrictions in the area,” said Travis Duncan, Statewide Public Information Officer for CPW.

With Colorado Day, however, veterans get access to all state parks for the entire month of August rather than a single day for the public. In addition, Colorado has 42 state parks that people can visit.

If you want a list of all Colorado State Parks, you can head to the CPW website.

