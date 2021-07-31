Federal eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The federal moratorium on evictions is set to expire Saturday. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed an executive order Friday giving those with pending applications for emergency rental assistance in the state a thirty-day period to cure their situation.

The pandemic-era policy was set in place under the Trump administration and continued by the Biden administration. Just because the policy is set to end soon does not mean tenants behind on rent will be removed immediately, however. According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, there is an entire process involved. There are also resources available to Grand Valley residents in need of help.

Zebulon Miracle, Executive Director of the United Way of Mesa County, explained that, ”There are a number of agencies right here in our community trying to tackle the issue. My first suggestion to anybody looking for resources is to try Western Colorado 211. This is a free service. All you need to do is call 211 from your telephone, and you’ll be connected to an operator who is connected to a database of resources.”

Housing Resources of Western Colorado also encourages anyone in need to help to reach out to them for assistance.

