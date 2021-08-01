State updates school guidance ahead of the school year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The state updated the practical guide for operationalizing school guidance and recommends that local public health agencies and school districts consider either mask requirements for all unvaccinated individuals or a mask requirement for all individuals in schools.

The updated guidance is in response to the CDC releasing new guidance earlier this week and as the state defends itself against the Delta variant. The CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s practical guide for operationalizing school guidance has been updated to reflect new guidelines on masking in schools. The guide is designed to help schools use public health recommendations and goes into effect tomorrow, Aug. 1.

“We all want children to be back at school and as safe as possible. Masks will help us slow the spread of the Delta variant and avoid school closures,” said Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, CDPHE. “Masks are an added layer of protection, as we hope that even more children ages 12+ will get vaccinated.”

Since many students haven’t been vaccinated and students 12 and under are ineligible for the vaccine, state officials have agreed that schools need to take thoughtful steps to reduce the transmission of covid and prevent outbreaks in schools.

The guide is geared toward disease control and minimizing the risk of exposure in education settings.

To learn more, visit Practical Guide for Operationalizing School Guidance.

