One man is arrested after overnight crash; D.U.I suspected

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol is in jail this morning, following an overnight crash.

Grand Junction Police say the man was driving his pickup truck westbound on Patterson Road, when he collided with another pickup truck which was headed south on 29 Road, around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses on scene report the man may also have been speeding at the time of crash.

When police arrived on scene they conducted a field sobriety test, the man was taken into custody and booked into Mesa County Jail.

Patterson Road was reduced to one lane for both east and westbound traffic for a little more than an hour as police investigated the scene.

No injuries were reported.

