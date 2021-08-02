Advertisement

One man is arrested after overnight crash; D.U.I suspected

Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor
By Adam Woodbrey
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:01 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -A man suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol is in jail this morning, following an overnight crash.

Grand Junction Police say the man was driving his pickup truck westbound on Patterson Road, when he collided with another pickup truck which was headed south on 29 Road, around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses on scene report the man may also have been speeding at the time of crash.

When police arrived on scene they conducted a field sobriety test, the man was taken into custody and booked into Mesa County Jail.

Patterson Road was reduced to one lane for both east and westbound traffic for a little more than an hour as police investigated the scene.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The state is recommending that local public health agencies and school districts consider...
State updates school guidance ahead of the school year
A bear was located on Orchard Mesa.
Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School
Some motorists' cars sustained damage during the mudslide.
Man recounts experience being trapped in tunnel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon
Wheelchair swing ribbon cutting
Swing for a cause
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/29-07/30
Update on I-70 Glenwood Canyon trapped motorists

Latest News

A bear was located on Orchard Mesa.
Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School
Grey Wolf Protective Industries
Personal Defense Training in the Grand Valley
Highline Lake State Park on Colorado Day
Colorado Day
Highline Lake State Park on Colorado Day
Colorado Day