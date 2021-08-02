Personal Defense Training in the Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grey Wolf Protective Industries is a new business here in the Grand Valley offering services such as personal defense training, family emergency training, and wilderness training.

Grey Wolf Protective Industries is housed inside of the Rocky Mountain Gun Club, but offers a lot of protective services much different than a shooting range. They will appropriately train family units including children as young as 8 years old.

This new family friendly business made sure to bring in experts from fields such as law enforcement at the Mesa County Sherriff’s office, firearms safety experts, protection officials, and security industries to be able to provide this service to our community.

“We wanted to bring family based training to the industry in such a way that we bring all members of the household together and we start creating cohesive family groups that are learning skill sets that build off of each other,” said Grey Wolf Protective Industries COO & CFO Jeremy Lange. “And that includes firearms training but also family emergency preparedness and emergency planning training. And being prepared for the situations that you don’t see coming.”

They have a mission of equipping people of all ages with basic life safety skills and having a plan of action. Such as wilderness survival, disaster training, personal defense, family emergency training, refuse to be a victim classes, and first aid and CPR.

“I think it’s important for people to start thinking about how to keep themselves safe and their homes safe and avoiding becoming a victim,” said Grey Wolf Protective Industries Instructor Laurie Galvan.

They have a goal of making sure the space is family friendly and safe for everyone to come to. Such as women who may be victims of domestic violence or assault. They made sure to have female experts and trainers as well as males. So everyone feels safe and understood.

“For women that have been through traumatic experiences or have been in an abusive relationship or who have gone through things that might make them less inclined to be receptive to a male trainer,” said Jeremy. “We’ll have female trainers with skill sets specifically developed so that a lady can go to a lady that’s gonna be much more receptive and developing those training programs from a real world knowledge. Most men never have to walk out of a building holding their keys in their hand worried that someone’s gonna come out of the darkness at them. Every woman has had to do that.”

The trainers also stress how important it is for people, especially women, to be aware of their surroundings and have this knowledge to be able to get out of a tricky situation if you find yourself threatened.

“I will be teaching most of the refuse to be a victim so, being aware of your surroundings and how to keep yourself safe. Whether you’re at home or out in public and things you can do to make your home safer,” said Laurie.

Some examples include keeping porch lights on at night and trimming back bushes that may block windows. As well as basic self defense tips and moves to get out of a potential assault.

“When things go wrong, a lot of the time it’s just a few simple skills can build a much more survivable situation,” said Jeremy.

To inquire or sign up, visit https://www.greywolfprotectiveindustries.com and to express interest in a self defense class, it will be under the category of family training.

