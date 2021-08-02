Advertisement

State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:23 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - At 2 p.m., Gov. Jared Polis held a press conference regarding the situation in Glenwood Canyon. The governor said he will declare a state of emergency due to the disaster on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon. Gov. Polis said he will also request a federal declaration under the Stafford Act.

At this time, due to the frequency of heavy rains and mudslides in the area, I-70 Glenwood Canyon is closed indefinitely. Best case scenario, the closure will only last a few days, but realistically it could last a few weeks.

Due to the ongoing monsoon patterns, Colorado Department of Transportation is limited in their ability to remove debris to be able to conduct permanent repairs on the damaged upper and lower decks of I-70. The extent of damage to the road is unknown at this time.

Immediately, nothing can be done to slow the debris flow causing the closure of interstate. Monsoon season must conclude before crews can safely clean up and repair the road.

Gov. Polis has ordered the interstate to be open as quickly as possible, but only when it is safe to do so. Once the road is reopened, only one lane of traffic will be open each way. The governor hopes to restore the interstate to its full functionality by ski season.

For more updates on I-70 road closures, please visit cotrip.org.

