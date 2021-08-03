Bustang service returns to Glenwood Springs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is altering the detour route for Bustang between Grand Junction and Denver, allowing service to resume to and from Glenwood Springs.

Both eastbound and westbound routes now are traveling back and forth between Rifle and Glenwood Springs, as part of the I-70 detour around Glenwood Canyon.

Before the closure of Glenwood Canyon, it took approximately 5 hours, 40 minutes to travel between Grand Junction and Denver. Currently, it is about 9 hours, 45 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.