Advertisement

Bustang service returns to Glenwood Springs

Bustang adds new days to Grand Junction routes
Bustang adds new days to Grand Junction routes(Natasha Lynn)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Colorado Department of Transportation is altering the detour route for Bustang between Grand Junction and Denver, allowing service to resume to and from Glenwood Springs.

Both eastbound and westbound routes now are traveling back and forth between Rifle and Glenwood Springs, as part of the I-70 detour around Glenwood Canyon.

Before the closure of Glenwood Canyon, it took approximately 5 hours, 40 minutes to travel between Grand Junction and Denver. Currently, it is about 9 hours, 45 minutes.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
A bear was located on Orchard Mesa.
Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure

Latest News

Colorado Companies to Watch announces six finalists from Grand Valley
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown
Executive Director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership resigns
Hilltop Health Access
Hilltop Health Access to host walk-in enrollment event
Hicks Fire Saguache County
Hicks Fire controlled in Saguache County