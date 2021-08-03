Colorado Companies to Watch announces six finalists from Grand Valley

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Some Grand Junction companies are being recognized for more than just the bottom line. Colorado Companies to Watch which is a business award program, and the Grand Junction Economic Partnership have announced that six companies from Grand Junction have been selected among the 2021 finalists.

Colorado Companies to Watch honors second-stage companies in Colorado. Winning companies are recognized for their past and potential growth, economic impact, community involvement, and corporate culture.

This year the Grand valley has the largest batch of finalist to date. This is exciting for the Grand Valley because as second stage companies that means they passed the start up phase and are now becoming significant contributors to our community. It’s a true testament to the growth and variety coming to the area. The nominations range from tech companies to craftsman trailers.

Companies like these are growth-oriented companies that are adding new jobs, and enhancing the workforce. Since 2009, Colorado Companies To Watch has lead more than 650 companies through the program. Collectively, they are making a powerful impact by providing thousands of jobs and contributing millions of dollars in revenue.

The finalists are then further whittled down to fifty winners that will be celebrated in the fall with a gala in Denver.

