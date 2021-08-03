Advertisement

Colorado license plates to be auctioned for fundraising

(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)
(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin)(Colleen Slevin | AP)
By Madelynn Fellet
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning rights for official state license plates with Colorado Day themed-phrases until Saturday, Aug. 7.

The CDFC is selling the rights to 10 unique Colo. license plates. The proceeds from these plates will be used by the CDFC to improve the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities through grants for new innovative ideas.

The plates include CO, COPRIDE, GOCOLO, COHOME, COTUFF, CRUZNCO, WELOVCO, 4EVRCO, COLOFUN, and COGROWN.

“The generosity of Coloradans is astounding, whether somebody pays $5,060 for the rights to the Colorado license plate COORS or $350 for TENNIS, it directly goes to changing the lives of Coloradans with disabilities,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

The committee recently awarded five grants for $10,000 each. This is their fifth auction, previous auctions focused on cannabis, NHL and NBA, MLB, and miscellaneous themed license plates.

For more information about the committee, please visit disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
A bear was located on Orchard Mesa.
Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School

Latest News

Severe weather in the area caused a family to lose an ash tree.
Severe weather in Palisade takes down ash tree
Colorado Companies to Watch announces six finalists from Grand Valley
Bustang adds new days to Grand Junction routes
Bustang service returns to Glenwood Springs
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown
Executive Director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership resigns