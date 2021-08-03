Colorado license plates to be auctioned for fundraising

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is auctioning rights for official state license plates with Colorado Day themed-phrases until Saturday, Aug. 7.

The CDFC is selling the rights to 10 unique Colo. license plates. The proceeds from these plates will be used by the CDFC to improve the quality of life and independence of Coloradans with disabilities through grants for new innovative ideas.

The plates include CO, COPRIDE, GOCOLO, COHOME, COTUFF, CRUZNCO, WELOVCO, 4EVRCO, COLOFUN, and COGROWN.

“The generosity of Coloradans is astounding, whether somebody pays $5,060 for the rights to the Colorado license plate COORS or $350 for TENNIS, it directly goes to changing the lives of Coloradans with disabilities,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera.

The committee recently awarded five grants for $10,000 each. This is their fifth auction, previous auctions focused on cannabis, NHL and NBA, MLB, and miscellaneous themed license plates.

For more information about the committee, please visit disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.

