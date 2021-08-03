Gov. Polis gives update to Colorado’s response to COVID-19

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - In a press conference today, Gov. Polis gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and the state’s efforts to get more individuals vaccinated, including a new policy that requires COVID testing twice per week.

Due to the spread of the delta variant, Gov. Polis announced a new policy last week, which required Colorado state employees to conduct COVID testing twice per week, unless they can provide evidence they are fully vaccination. The governor urged Colorado employers to adopt a similar policy to stop the spread of the delta variant and encourage more Coloradans to get vaccinated. This policy will take effect beginning Sep. 20.

“Colorado, like the rest of the country, is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases, largely due to the highly contagious Delta variant. We can meet this challenge by getting more people to get vaccinated,” said Gov. Polis. “The pandemic we face today is largely a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Those who have yet to get this lifesaving, safe vaccine remain completely unprotected from the Delta variant, leading to completely preventable hospitalizations and deaths. Containing and ultimately ending the pandemic is possible if as many people as possible roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.”

Gov. Polis also provided an update regarding the Colorado Comeback Gift Card program, where individuals who get vaccinated can receive a $100 Walmart gift card at participating locations.

The governor announced the new myVaccine feature on the myColorado app. The feature allows Coloradans with a state-issued ID to access their COVID-19 immunization records securely and conveniently. The app produces a digital version of the CDC vaccination card and also serves as a replacement for Coloradans who have lost their vaccination card. The record is confidential and is only visible to the myColorado user who downloaded it. The data is not shared with anyone else.

For more information regarding the new policy regarding testing, please visit colorado.gov.

For more information regarding the Colorado Comeback Gift Card program, please visit coloradocomebackcash.

For more information regarding the new myVaccine feature, please visit myvaccine-record.

