Advertisement

Grand Junction City Council holds affordable housing workshop

The council is consulting with Root Policy Research to develop strategies
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Grand Junction City Council held a workshop Monday evening. Among the topics discussed: affordable housing.

The council discussed the issue with Root Policy Research, a housing research firm. The council is still in the early stages of developing an affordable housing strategy. Options discussed this evening included using available land owned by the city, county, and state for affordable housing. City Council is also interested in seeing how other cities in Colorado have addressed housing, and learning from those examples.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
A bear was located on Orchard Mesa.
Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
Some motorists' cars sustained damage during the mudslide.
Man recounts experience being trapped in tunnel on I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

Latest News

Grand Valley wineries not only attract tourists from the Front Range, but also Utah and beyond.
The I-70 closure and its impact on Grand Valley wineries
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Unstuff the bus event
Unstuff the bus
Gov. Polis gives update to Colorado’s response to COVID-19