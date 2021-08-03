Hilltop Health Access to host walk-in enrollment event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hilltop’s Health Access is holding a Walk-in Enrollment Event on Wednesday, Aug. 11. This event is the last chance for individuals to enroll for free or discounted health insurance in 2021 prior to the Aug. 15 deadline.

The event begins at 9:30 a.m. and runs till 4 p.m. at the Hilltop Family Resource Center located at 1129 Colorado Ave. No appointment is needed to attend this event, just walk in!

Hilltop Health Access wants to remind individuals that they may be eligible for additional savings even if they’ve already enrolled this year and to stop by or contact them for more information.

“Hilltop’s Health Access gives members of the public assistance in navigating the online process, a chance to compare coverage options side-by-side, learn if they qualify for a discount based on their income, and then enroll – sometimes all in one day!” says Hilltop Health Access in a statement.

For more information about Hilltop Health Access, please call (970) 244-0850 or visit hilltopshealthaccess.org.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.