Advertisement

More than 1,000 earthquakes rock Yellowstone in July

By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists say July was a really shaky month at Yellowstone National Park.

One expert called it a “doozy.”

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity this week.

It says seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

It’s the most quakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were a part of seven different swarms.

A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back over a short period.

The agency says the largest single swarm saw more than 760 earthquakes hit beneath Yellowstone Lake.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Overnight crash lands one man in Mesa County Jail; police suspect alcohol was a factor.
One man arrested after crash; DUI suspected
A bear was located on Orchard Mesa.
Bear found in tree behind Dos Rios Elementary School
Laurel Hubbard of New Zealand drops the barbell during a lift in the women's +87kg...
Transgender weightlifter Hubbard makes history at Olympics

Latest News

This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Officer killed in shooting at Pentagon transit station
City of Grand Junction Planning Commission seeking volunteers
Grand Junction Planning Commission seeking volunteers
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2003 file photo, from left, Jack and Jo Ann Hinckley, parents of John...
Mother of would-be Reagan assassin John Hinckley dies at 95
Ohio 11th moves one step closer to representation
Ohio 11th moves one step closer to representation