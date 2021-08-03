Severe weather in Palisade takes down ash tree

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Hale family thought it would be a normal Friday night when they sat down to watch the Olympics, but a storm moved through the area that caused a major inconvenience for the family and this wasn’t the first time it has happened.

Last Friday night, Grand Junction had wind gusts up to 38 miles per hour. Palisade with similar conditions. Palisade also had moderate to heavy rain that lasted for two hours.

“We had localized flooding,” said homeowner Clark Hale. “I never even heard the tree come down there was so much lightning and thunder until the storm slowed down. we looked outside and here was the tree.”

Clark and his wife looked out their window and saw their 110-year-old ash tree had fallen onto their home. In that moment they only thought one thing.

“Not again,” said Hale. “‘Cause it happened a year ago.”

One year ago the family had a similar situation happen to them. A tree fell on their daughter Cara’s home which is located directly behind Hale’s home.

“Last year, in the middle of the night I had gotten up to go to the restroom, the bathroom,” said Cara Baldwin. “My girls were sleeping in their bunk beds and I jumped in bed to sleep next to her and about 15 minutes later I heard this sound and I’m like ‘what in the world.’ I jumped up and before you even knew it I was in the kitchen and I was like run girls run.”

After this Baldwin said everything went silent so she opened her front door to find out what happened. She saw a tree had fallen right above where her daughters slept.

“Last time the tree fell, there were cracks all over our room and stuff and it didn’t even go through the roof,” said Cara’s daughter Shayla. “If it did, It would’ve killed us.”

After experiencing this situation twice, Hal has this advice to home owners in the area.

“If you’ve got anything that looks brittle next to your house in tree, gotta get rid of it,” said Hale.

