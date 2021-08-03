GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - It’s time to Unstuff the Bus! The unstuffing event took place this morning inside the Mesa Mall.

Throughout the month of July, the D51 foundation collected school supply donations to ‘stuff the bus.’ Parents and agencies purchased supplies and donated them to this foundation for kids in need.

Today, the bus was unloaded and boxes were packed up full of school supplies for each D51 school.

”What this does is make sure all of our students have what they need to start school and they don’t feel like they don’t have what the other kids have,” said Superintendent of D51 Schools Dr. Diana Sirko. “So it’s just a great example of the generosity of our community.”

Tomorrow, school officials pick up the boxes and bring them to the schools. Then the schools distribute the supplies to the parents and students who need it.

