County Commissioners hold town hall meetings to hear from residents

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Mesa County Commissioners held a town hall meeting in Gateway last night. The Commissioners go to each of their communities once a year in order to hear directly from residents.

The purpose of these meetings is to offer an exchange of information for an active community. Talking points included property taxes, traffic enforcement and even heard from locals about the impact the reintroduction of wolves is having on them.

The next meeting will be held in Fruita on August 24th and back in Grand Junction on September 21st. Anyone is invited to come who would like to talk to the Commissioners.

