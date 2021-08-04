Advertisement

CVS to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit...
The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:09 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - CVS is raising its minimum wage to $15 an hour.

The pharmacy giant says it will begin increasing wages for hourly employees this month and hit the $15 mark across the company by next July.

About 65% of CVS’s hourly employees already make more than $15 an hour. Those who do, like pharmacy technicians and call center representatives, will also be seeing a wage increase.

CVS employs nearly 300,000 people.

Several companies, like Amazon, Target and Best Buy, have also recently moved their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure
Grand Junction Economic Partnership Executive Director Robin Brown
Executive Director of Grand Junction Economic Partnership resigns
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
State of emergency to be declared for Glenwood Canyon
Gov. Polis gives update to Colorado’s response to COVID-19

Latest News

Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
Lung X-rays show difference vaccine can make
These suspects used social media to communicate to what they thought were 13 and 14 year old...
Disney employees, registered nurse among those arrested in undercover operation targeting child predators
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building