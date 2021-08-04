Independence Pass closed due to mudslides

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Hwy 82 over Independence Pass has closed in both directions due to mudslides.

Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office tweeted out a traffic alert this afternoon. Warning motorists to not use Cottonwood Pass, Hagerman Pass, or McClure Pass. Instead follow the north alternate route on Hwy 13, which takes motorists to Meeker, Craig, and through to Steamboat Springs.

At this time, the expected length of closure for Independence Pass is unknown.

For more traffic updates, please visit cotrip.org.

