Mesa County Sheriff’s Office holds National Night Out event in Clifton

Organizers wanted to make connections with community members
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:23 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office held a Resource and Safety Fair at Kimwood Park in Clifton Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The event was part of National Night Out, a community and law enforcement awareness event held across the country. The fair allowed residents to get to know their neighbors and first responders as well. According to the sheriff’s office, they want residents to work with law enforcement to build safer communities. They also want community members to know more about crime-prevention strategies.

According to Undersheriff Todd Rowell, ”National Night Out is about communities getting together. And we’ve been doing this for several years. It started off with just the sheriff’s office and a couple community partners. As you can see here, the parks full of all the community partners.”

According to Undersheriff Rowell, crime prevention is the sheriff’s office focus this year. To that end, organizers were giving away bike locks, light bulbs, and to a lucky winner, a Ring doorbell camera.

