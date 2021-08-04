Montrose school board candidate petitions open for November election

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Montrose County School District has opened petitions for Board Director positions. Petitions will be available by appointment beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 4 at the District Office, located at 930 Colorado Ave.

Petitions must have 50 certified signatures for placement on the ballot. They must be turned in by Friday, Aug. 27 by 3 p.m.

Director Districts that will be up for a four-year term in the Nov. 2, 2021 Elections include:

District A - currently represented by Jeff Bachman

District C - currently represented by Gayle Johnson (term limited)

District E – currently represented by Sarah Fishering

District G - currently represented by Stephen Bush

Director District that will be up for a two-year term in the Nov. 2, 2021 Elections is:

District F – currently represented by Eric Kelley

Individuals interested in completing a petition should review the Director District in which they reside.

To find your Director District, please visit mcsd.org/BoardDistrictsMAP.

To schedule an appointment to pickup a petition or for further information, please call (970) 252-7902 or email laurie.laird@mcsd.org.

