Veterans Charity Ride stops in Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -Veterans Charity Ride made its way to Grand Junction around 10:30 this morning to visit with local veterans.

The ride started on July 28th in Moab, Utah.

This year, 16 veterans are riding from Moab, Utah to Sturgis, South Dakota participating in a form a therapy, motorcycle therapy.

“Motorcycle therapy is that phenomenon that happens when you’re out on your motorcycle in command of your machine,” said Founder Dave Frey. “In the moment. In present time. All your other issues and problems just kind of dissipate and move out of your space.”

Frey started the ride after speaking with younger veterans while he was on a solo motorcycle ride. They spoke about issues younger veterans are facing. He said he knew this event could benefit more than just himself.

“I was born in a motorcycle shop practically,” said Frey. It has been my family business for over 40 years, so I’m use to motorcycle therapy. I’ve taken it for granted. I thought well gosh If I could bring this to fellow veterans that could help them get through some of these issues.”

Throughout the 14-day trip, veterans will conduct team-building exercises allowing riders to share their service experience during the emotional and mind-detoxing motorcycle ride.

“That’s when the guard goes down a little bit,” said Frey. “That’s when the trust and comradery comes back to a veteran that has been missing since he, or she, or us has separated from the military.”

It’s this comradery that keeps bringing veterans back to participate and some become mentors to their fellow veterans.

“The ride actually means a lot to me,” said veteran Jared Thomas. “This is my fourth year coming back.”

“I was honored to be asked to be the road captain this year”, said veteran Jared Thomas. “You come back as a mentor and you get to see the change that happened with you but now you’re helping with that change. You’re helping your brothers and sisters work through all those things that I worked through a couple years ago.”

The group will make a stop in Fort Collins as well. It will receive an official proclamation before arriving in South Dakota on August 6.

