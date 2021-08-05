Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
Some in attendance held signs voicing their position on the topic.
Some District 51 parents, students voice opposition to any mask requirements in schools
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County
Milky Way Galaxy from the Elk Creek Campground Image by Troy Hunt
Curecanti National Recreation Area certified as an International Dark Sky Park
President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe