Clifton Water District assuring residents drinking water is safe

Runoff from flash floods has the Colorado River, Clifton’s supply, murkier
The inside of the Clifton Water District's treatment facility.
The inside of the Clifton Water District's treatment facility.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Water treatment workers are seeing historic conditions for water quality and clarity in the Colorado River, according to the Clifton Water District.

Flash floods, debris, ash, vegetation, and mud flowing into the river have made it murkier than normal. However, the CWD is assuring residents that the water is safe. The treatment facility is equipped to handle the changes in water quality. Residents may have noticed some change in their water’s coloration or smell in Clifton. That is fine, according to the district.

Jake Lenihan, a manager at the CWD, explained that, ”Operators are working around the clock, monitoring water quality, making sure it’s safe to drink, and so far, there’s no reason to believe it’s not safe to drink. Everything’s been filtered out, and is clean leaving the treatment plant.”

The burn scars from the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek Fires are behind these flash floods. There’s little vegetation left to absorb the rainfall during monsoon season. Those floods, and runoff, are in turn impacting the Colorado River and Clifton’s water supply.

