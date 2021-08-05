Advertisement

First week of August proclaimed as “Interfaith Awareness Week”

Interfaith awareness week
Interfaith awareness week(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Board of Mesa County Commissioners proclaimed August 2-8 as Interfaith Awareness Week and encourages the residents of Mesa County to be tolerant and respectful of all people, religions, beliefs, cultures, creeds, worldviews, genders, races, and ethnicities.

Grand Valley Interfaith Network is an organization in western Colorado that offers opportunities for community worship, spiritual celebrations, shared learning activities, fellowship, and service.

The members of GVIN have been cooperating in efforts to serve the community as proponents of human dignity and rights and agents of compassion in seeking to meet essential human needs in Grand Junction and Mesa County since 1977. Many Grand Junction faith-based groups have partnered with Grand Valley Interfaith Network to offer a series of activities and events.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
Some in attendance held signs voicing their position on the topic.
Some District 51 parents, students voice opposition to any mask requirements in schools
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County
Milky Way Galaxy from the Elk Creek Campground Image by Troy Hunt
Curecanti National Recreation Area certified as an International Dark Sky Park
Grand Junction Regional Airport
Grand Junction Airport sees influx in passengers amongst I-70 closure
Montrose Hazardous Waste Event
City of Montrose to host hazardous waste collection event