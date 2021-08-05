First week of August proclaimed as “Interfaith Awareness Week”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Board of Mesa County Commissioners proclaimed August 2-8 as Interfaith Awareness Week and encourages the residents of Mesa County to be tolerant and respectful of all people, religions, beliefs, cultures, creeds, worldviews, genders, races, and ethnicities.

Grand Valley Interfaith Network is an organization in western Colorado that offers opportunities for community worship, spiritual celebrations, shared learning activities, fellowship, and service.

The members of GVIN have been cooperating in efforts to serve the community as proponents of human dignity and rights and agents of compassion in seeking to meet essential human needs in Grand Junction and Mesa County since 1977. Many Grand Junction faith-based groups have partnered with Grand Valley Interfaith Network to offer a series of activities and events.

