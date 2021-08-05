Advertisement

Grand Junction Airport sees influx in passengers amongst I-70 closure

Grand Junction Regional Airport
Grand Junction Regional Airport(Jason Burger)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The effects of the I-70 closure continues to spill out throughout the state, including Grand Junction Regional Airport. I-70 serves as a lifeline for many of us in the Grand Valley and with the Glenwood Springs closure going on for a week now and counting, the Grand Junction Regional Airport is seeing an up-tick in the amount of passengers flying to get to and from Denver.

As of now, airlines have not added flights but as the flights to Denver get increasingly more full by the day, Grand Junction Regional Airport remains in constant contact with both United and Frontier about the situation so that they may make changes as needed. Both airlines say they are committed to ensuring an adequate number of seats and flights to remain connected to Denver during the Glenwood Canyon closure.

July was the busiest month Grand Junction Regional airport had on record. Prior to 2021 the busiest month ever was in 2019. Airport officials say they are excited about the passenger influx. They state the I-70 closure allows them to shine a light on the importance in value a regional airport can have.

The airport currently has six or seven flights to Denver per day. They will continue to monitor changes in behavior as well as the closure to meet the needs of both communities.

