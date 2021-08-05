Advertisement

Montrose Comprehensive Return Plan for the upcoming school year

MCSD releases return plan for the upcoming school year.
MCSD releases return plan for the upcoming school year.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Saphire Cervantes)
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -The Montrose County School District has come up with a comprehensive return plan for the upcoming school year.

Here are some key points to highlight from the plan.

Mask are recommended but not mandatory.

The school district will only quarantine those who have come within six feet of a positive covid case. However, vaccinated individuals are not required to quarantine.

Morning symptom screening will no longer take place at school campuses but it is the staff member and student’s responsibility to do it at home.

Also, covid vaccination is not a requirement to attend Montrose County School District school, though the district is strongly recommending getting vaccinated.

“We’ve got a great group of folks that all worked collaboratively to determine what the best plans were. it changed quite often throughout the school year,” said MCSD’s public information officer Matt Jenkins. We had to be flexible. We used those lessons from last school year. We also used our close collaboration with Montrose County Public health and we decided that this was the appropriate plan for our students and staff.”

The plans in place are subject to change relative to current local public health conditions. For the full return plan, visit https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Xaz5VFkgz5UM0-tKQve4-Kl2qpNk8fmh/view.

The first day of school for Montrose County schools is August 19.

