Some District 51 parents asking for continued COVID-19 precautions in schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 parents are weighing in on COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year, and what they want those to look like. A group of parents asking for continued precautions at schools has formed and has been in contact with district leadership.

Some parents think continued COVID-19 precautions are needed. They worry about students contracting the disease themselves, as well as transmitting the virus to at-risk family members back at home. Meanwhile, other District 51 parents and students do not want to see any mask requirements in schools this upcoming year.

According to Andrea Haitz, District 51 mother and school board candidate, “I do appreciate what the board, the current board, is doing. I appreciate the initial information that they gave us, that they weren’t going to require masks or vaccines, that they just strongly encourage that, so I would just encourage them to stand behind that decision.”

However, other parents are concerned about sending their kids back to school without certain precautions in place. Jennifer Eastes explained that, “I am absolutely considering taking out of school if the school district decides to go with a no-masking policy. I have a sick mother who honestly just can’t afford to have the virus brought home to her.”

Another concern for these parents: high transmission rates at school forcing education to go online.

Joel Scholtes shared that, “We are advocating that [District] 51 use all the tools use all the tools it has to keep our schools this semester. We still have high levels of COVID transmission in our community, low vaccination rates, and we need to use all the resources that we have to keep our schools open for our kids.”

The idea of masking-up in schools being a personal choice also a topic of contention. Orin Zuyvan, a District 51 father, said that, “I feel like it’s not really a personal choice because these are affecting all of our kids here. And one decision that somebody makes is not a decision just for themselves, since our children are all in the classroom together and in this together.”

The lack of vaccine for children ages eleven and younger is leading one resident to think precautions are still a good idea. According to Canone Clark, “When we talk about giving children choice, well unfortunately that doesn’t apply to those eleven and younger. Currently they don’t have an option of a vaccine. And so looking at ways to protect them, perhaps masks may be the best way, and certainly ventilation systems.”

The district’s safety plan can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.