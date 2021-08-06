Advertisement

Annual Rotary Club school supply donations

Annual Rotary Club school supply donations
Annual Rotary Club school supply donations(KKCO)
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The annual Rotary Club school supplies donation took place August 6. Throughout the year the Rotary Club slowly collects school supplies for all schools in the area. That includes D51 schools as well as private and charter schools.

Once the donations are loaded up they immediately get delivered to schools in the Grand Valley to ensure they arrive by the first day of classes. The supplies are then distributed based off of how many students attend each school. All this is possible through The Rotary Club, D51 schools, and Walmart.

Every year, local Rotarians donate thousands of dollars worth of school supplies on the Friday before the start of the school year. The supplies can be used by teachers in their classrooms or help students in need. The rotary club has been providing school supplies to Mesa County for twenty years running. They feel the resources and support to our youth help them realize their true potential.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
Some District 51 parents asking for continued COVID-19 precautions in schools
'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton rose to fame in pro wrestling in the '70s and '80s, as a singles...
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62
Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Latest News

Detour sign
Phase one of 1st Street and Grand Avenue improvement project complete
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
District 51 on COVID-19 policies for upcoming school year
Brownlee gave an interview from his office at the Old Mesa County Courthouse.
Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee announces bid for county commissioner
Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County