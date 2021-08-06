Advertisement

CMU prepares for fall semester

CMU
CMU(Natasha Lynn)
By Natasha Lynn
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 7:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - CMU students are returning to school in just a few short weeks and school officials are preparing for a safe and healthy year.

Vaccination will be highly encouraged but not mandatory.

Face coverings are not required in the classroom, at CMU events or for CMU employees while at work. Campus visitors and vendors are encouraged to wear masks when entering, exiting and moving about an indoor space.

Also, there will be different rules and regulations for students that have gotten the shot versus the ones who haven’t.

Officials say the plans and guidelines are subject to change.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
Some in attendance held signs voicing their position on the topic.
Some District 51 parents, students voice opposition to any mask requirements in schools
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Pawn shop owner arrested on multiple felonies
Downtown Grand Junction
Impact on Mesa County from I-70 closure

Latest News

Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County
Orchard Avenue Elementary School holds The Garden Club
Orchard Avenue Elementary School holds The Garden Club
Palisade Plunge Shuttle Service Van
Powderhorn Plunge Shuttle
Milky Way Galaxy from the Elk Creek Campground Image by Troy Hunt
Curecanti National Recreation Area certified as an International Dark Sky Park