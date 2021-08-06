Advertisement

District 51 on COVID-19 policies for upcoming school year

No mask or vaccine requirements are in place at this time
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the district.
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the district.(KKCO/KJCT)
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:22 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County Valley School District 51 Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko gave further explanations on COVID-19 policies for the upcoming school year.

Parents and students have been watching closely as the school year approaches to see if anything changes. Currently, nothing is changing in terms of policies for students and staff. But, Sirko did say more on how the district has arrived at its decisions, and what students can expect when they get back in the classroom. According to her, “It should feel fairly back to normal, but not as normal as probably three years ago was before the virus... We will highly recommend and encourage students to wear masks. It’s not required.”

Policy decisions for schools are the district’s responsibility. However, Mesa County Public Health has been on hand to share information and data. MCPH spokeswoman Stefany Busch explained that, [At] the same time that the delta variant was discovered in Mesa County is when we saw those school outbreaks really ramp up.”

Some members of the District 51 community have expressed strong feelings on COVID-19 policies for schools. Sirko wants families to hear this message: “We know there’s lots of different you know, opinions, on so much of this, but I want to remind them that everybody here has positive intentions around their student. We’re all trying to help them have that sense of normalcy that going to school every day brings, and doing all we can to keep them safe, our staff safe, and really just working together on behalf of our community.”

The health department has information available to the public for those who want to know more about COVID-19 in classrooms as well. Busch shared that, “Mesa County Public Health continues to provide local data, as far as illness levels in our county to local school districts. We also provide local school districts with regional, like statewide and national information, regarding you know, protocols against COVID-19 and illness levels, so we’re really the school districts across the valley’s information hub here.”

Though there is no mask requirement, Sirko stressed district measures in place like improved ventilation systems and hand-washing to keep the school environment safe. She also recommends the district’s online options for those with the deepest concerns about COVID-19.

She said that kids have been picking up the delta variant of the coronavirus at higher rates than previous strains, causing certain precautions to still be necessary.

