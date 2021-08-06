District 51 Plans for 2021/22 Fall Season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - So with a new school year right around the corner we have fall sports rapidly approaching. Boys Golf has a head start on everyone and was able to start on Monday Aug. 2nd, but all other fall high school sports are set to start practicing Monday August 9th.

That incudes: Boys Tennis, Boys and Girls Soccer, Volleyball, Softball, Boys and Girls Cross Country, and Football.

So it looks like we will return to a fairly normal fall sports season. As of right now, the schedule is set looking very familiar with our first team sport game, Softball, on August 17th and with our first Football game August 26th at Stocker Stadium.

“Right now there’s a federal mandate that says that people on public transportation, that includes school districts, kids will wear masks on an activity bus. Right now that’s a federal mandate. I don’t know seen any way to get around that. Right now I look at the big picture, if that’s all we have to do compared to what we did last year, I can live with that, I think the kids can to. They don’t have to play in masks, people don’t have to wear masks to watch games... We have to be fluid and just go with what what was asked of us at the current time.” said Paul Cain, Director of Athletics for District 51.

CHSAA and the State of Colorado have differed everything to local health departments. If teams and players are traveling to a county where they must wear masks, etc. They must follow that county’s guidelines and when those schools come here to play they must just follow ours.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest polices and guidelines here on KKCO Sports.

