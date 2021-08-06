Frontier Airlines adds additional flights to Denver

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Frontier Airlines has begun offering flights between Grand Junction and Denver following the extended closure of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, to accommodate individuals wanting to travel between the two cities.

Frontier began three times weekly service between the two cities in early June and added an additional round-trip flight on both Saturday, Aug. 14 and Saturday, Aug. 21, with the opportunity for more direct Saturday flights in the future based on demand.

“We are seeking an uptick in demand between Grand Junction and Denver, which we believe is being driven by the I-70 road closures and are increasing service to support travelers seeking a more convenient way to travel between the two destinations,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We’re starting by adding two extra flights to our schedule, thereby adding 150 extra seats between DEN and GJT for the next couple of weeks and, looking forward, we will continue to evaluate the opportunity for additional service.”

“Frontier quickly adding additional flights and offering promotional fares reflects their commitment to Colorado and doing what they can to help during this challenging time. We are grateful for their support and partnership,” said Angela Padalecki, executive director, Grand Junction Regional Airport.

To check for flight availability, please visit flyfrontier.com.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.