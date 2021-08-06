Advertisement

Phase one of 1st Street and Grand Avenue improvement project complete

Detour sign
Detour sign
By Taylor Burke
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:49 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Department of Transportation has completed the first phase of work for the 1st St. and Grand Ave. improvement project in Grand Junction. Crews will construct a temporary roundabout on Wednesday, Aug. 11 between 7:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. to allow work to begin on phase two. The temporary roundabout will allow traffic to continue to flow through the intersection work zone as the project continues.

In the second phase of the project, work will include: traffic signal replacement, continued construction on the realignment of the intersection, new curb and gutter, sidewalks, ADA ramps and new lighting in the center medians and concrete surface treatments.

The project will improve the 5-way intersection, including widening the roadway, consolidating access, improving street connections and constructing improved bike and pedestrian connections. Once complete the project will improve safety and congestion.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
Some District 51 parents asking for continued COVID-19 precautions in schools
'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton rose to fame in pro wrestling in the '70s and '80s, as a singles...
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62
Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Latest News

cmu interview thumb
CMU Prepares for fall Semester - full interview - 08/05/2021
Annual Rotary Club school supply donations
Annual Rotary Club school supply donations
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
District 51 on COVID-19 policies for upcoming school year
Brownlee gave an interview from his office at the Old Mesa County Courthouse.
Mesa County Assessor Ken Brownlee announces bid for county commissioner