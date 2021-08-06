GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Palisade Plunge is a newly developed bike trail that runs from up on the Grand Mesa down to the town of Palisade. It’s 33 miles long with a 5,000-foot descent below the trailhead.

Powderhorn Mountain Resort announced their new shuttle service to help those who plan on heading up on the Grand Mesa to ride the Plunge.

The first 11.8 miles of the Palisade Plunge runs from the Mesa Top Trailhead to the Shirttail Point parking lot. It is an intermediate section of the trail. After Shirttail Point, the terrain becomes more difficult.

The shuttle service has a trailer that can help those hauling bikes. The service is called the Powderhorn Plunge Service.

The shuttle service can take people from the town of Palisade and Powderhorn up on the Grand Mesa. In Palisade, the pick-up/drop-off point will be between Main Street and Kluge Avenue.

“The introduction of the Powderhorn Plunge Shuttle is a natural next step for us. We love biking up here. We have been building trails for five years,” said Ryan Robinson, Marketing and Sales Director for Powderhorn Mountain Resort.

Depending on your pick-up location and the type of shuttle service you choose, prices can vary from $19 to $29.

All shuttle services require booking before service, and there are fixed times. You can view this information by visiting the Powderhorn Plunge Shuttle website.

