Advertisement

White House: 50% of US fully vaccinated

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:13 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Amid the COVID-19 delta variant surge, a surge of another kind is happening: People are getting vaccinated.

The White House reported that 50% of Americans of all ages are fully vaccinated as of Friday.

Cyrus Shahpar, the White House COVID-19 data director, said the seven-day average of newly vaccinated is up 11% from last week and 44% over past two weeks.

For months, people have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19 and its various strains.

Though vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, they are likely to experience less serious illness than unvaccinated people, the CDC reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
Some District 51 parents asking for continued COVID-19 precautions in schools
'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton rose to fame in pro wrestling in the '70s and '80s, as a singles...
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62
Mesa County Public Health Air Quality Advisory
Air Quality Advisory issued for Mesa County
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Latest News

Governor DeSantis visits Panama City to announce Hurricane Michael recovery money
Florida OKs school vouchers in districts requiring masks
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot
Detour sign
Phase one of 1st Street and Grand Avenue improvement project complete
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Sheriff: Aide who accused Cuomo files criminal complaint
Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) displays a metal spike on the Senate floor while speaking about his...
Controversial nominee nearing role to oversee federal lands