Christopher Rizo Trial & Closing Arguments

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Closing arguments started in the Christopher Rizo trial today, August 6. He is charged with First Degree Felony Murder, Aggravated Robbery, and Kidnapping. The charges stem from a shooting that happened on February 2, 2020 at the Red Roof Inn at the Hwy 6 and 50 truck stop outside of the TA Express.

Rizo is accused of attempting to rob two brothers who were truckers. They reportedly pulled out a gun and tried to resist. According to investigators, Rizo allegedly shot one of the men in the leg, wounding him. The other victim, Thomas Huddleston, was shot multiple times. Despite rescue efforts, he died on the scene.

The wounded man, Bill Huddleston, told the police they stopped at the Grand Junction truck stop to watch the Super Bowl. It was there that the two victims say they first encountered Rizo.

When police arrived, the suspect was not at the scene. Police say they later located and arrested Rizo at a home on the 400 Block of Birchwood St.

The DA’s Office says Rizo is guilty. However, Rizo has pleaded not guilty.

The defense has argued that the kidnapping and robbery charges are inconsistent, and contradict the evidence. According to the defense, witnesses say there was no distress before the shots were fired, just a normal argument. The defense also points out there was no attempt to hide the gun that was taken, wallets were not taken, and there was no statement by Rizo for the brothers to empty their pockets. The defense claims Rizo was ultimately acting in self defense.

The jury started deliberating this afternoon and will resume deliberations Monday morning to decide Rizo’s fate.

