District 51 Board of Education discusses funding for new Grand Junction High School building

The board is planning on a bond proposal to voters
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
The outside of the Grand Junction High School building.
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:57 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is discussing how to fund a new Grand Junction High School building.

They are planning to use a bond measure for the funding. According to the board, that would raise the property taxes on a $300,000 home in Grand Junction about five dollars a month. The board will decide exactly what it is going to ask of residents on this on August 10. According to the district, foundation issues with the fifties-era building are behind the calls to replace it.

