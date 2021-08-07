Riverside Educational Center expanding & hiring more tutors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Riverside Educational Center, or REC for short, is an after school nonprofit program for at risk kids that provides tutoring and after school enrichment programs for kids in grades 1 through 12.

“The Riverside Educational Center is experiencing a significant amount of growth this upcoming fall,” said REC Executive Director Joy Hudak. “We just received some additional grant funding & we’re adding 4 additional elementary schools to our programming. So we’re going to be at 15 schools. 9 elementary, 4 middle schools, and 2 high schools.”

REC will be expanding to include Chipeta, Chatfield, Pear Park, & Nisley elementary schools, serving an additional 200 students. Making the total out to be 700 students and 15 schools. To accommodate this growth, REC will be hiring an additional 60 tutors. These are part-time jobs perfect for college students, retirees and anyone in between with a heart for helping kids who need it most. Training is provided and the pay starts out at $15 an hour and works between the hours of 2:45 pm and 6:30 pm depending on the school.

“When we’re looking for tutors we’re looking for positive role models for those students and people who have a desire to give back to their community,” said REC Senior Program Director Jack Curry.

The goal of REC is to provide kids who are falling behind for no fault of their own with a safe place to go after school to benefit their success whether that’s academically, emotionally, or socially.

“We provide free academic tutoring, basic skill work, homework help, and enrichment,” said Curry. “Which for us is anything from yoga to 3D printing, to field trips to the mesa, eureka math & science center.”

Kids qualify for this program if they have 2 of more identified risk factors, such as low income, minority groups, or those who come from a single parent household. But most kids qualify who attend one of the schools REC serves.

Edgar Corona, who began as a REC student and is now at CMU, shares this about tutoring and working for REC. “As a tutor, I’m just happy I get to help students. I get to help them prepare for the challenges that I faced moving forward. When I was a student I liked having someone else to talk to, someone that would help me with school, but still listen to me while doing it.”

“Staff really enjoy working at REC because they know and can feel the impact in what they’re doing within the programming,” said Hudak. “This programming we feel is so significantly important in our community to help kids, especially during this last year and the impacts from the pandemic where kids were missing school or not able to engage socially.”

For a list of all REC after-school sites and enrollment forms, please visit rec4kids.com. Job descriptions and application forms are available at the same website by clicking on the employment tab.

