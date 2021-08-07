GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association is holding its annual Step Up for Down Syndrome event on Saturday, August 7th, from 8 am till noon, at Long Family Memorial Park.

The event is a walk for those with down syndrome. It will feature the main walk, live music, games, crafts, and team awards. There will not be any individual businesses at the event this year due to Covid restrictions.

“This is our fourth annual Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk. We do the walk to help raise awareness for down syndrome, and also it’s a fundraiser,” said Laura Graham, Co-Administrator of Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association.

Learn more about the event and also find the timing breakdown by visiting their website.

