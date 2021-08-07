Advertisement

Todd Rowell sworn-in as Mesa County Sheriff

Sheriff Rowell will be completing the rest of former Sheriff Matt Lewis’s term
By Tom Ferguson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County has a new sheriff. Todd Rowell was sworn in during a ceremony at the Old Mesa County Courthouse Friday evening.

The Mesa County Commissioners appointed Rowell to take over after former Sheriff Matt Lewis retired. The swearing-in happened in the hearing room at 5 p.m. Dozens of community members, friends and family members of Rowell, and others turned out to show their support.

The Honorable District Court Judge Gretchen Larsen administered the oath.

The new sheriff explained what his priorities are. “I want to strengthen our community partnerships, and my desire would be that you see a law enforcement vehicle drive through your neighborhood, and you see that as part of the community, some protection in the community, not an occupying force.”

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein shared his thoughts as he starts working alongside the new sheriff. “He’s got amazing ideas, wants to build on a lot of what Sheriff Lewis did, a lot of development in Clifton, a lot of really looking at the public safety community as we come out of COVID, and a lot of challenges.”

Sheriff Rowell says he’s determined to learn how to better serve Mesa County. According to him, “Some citizens in Clifton have formed a group that have been meeting with us, that are informing us on what they want from the sheriff’s office, and that’s important to me, I [don’t like] when government officials start telling citizens that they need, it’s not good, and I would rather listen to the citizens and find out what they need, and respond to that need.”

Rowell, the county’s 22nd sheriff, will hold the office for the remainder of Lewis’s term, which expires in January of 2023. He has been with the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office for 20 years.

Rowell says he will work to uphold the oath he took Friday and fulfill his responsibilities to the community.

