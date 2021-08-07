Advertisement

US beats France to win men’s basketball gold

United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against...
United States' Kevin Durant (7) chases the ball during men's basketball gold medal game against France at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:27 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — The U.S. has won its fourth straight Olympic men’s basketball gold medal, holding off France 87-82.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Americans and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time gold medalists in men’s basketball.

Durant already became the leading scorer in U.S. men’s history in this tournament. He scored 30 points in the gold-medal games in 2012 and 2016, and nearly got there again this time.

France defeated the U.S in the teams’ opening game in this tournament, snapping the Americans’ 25-game winning streak in the Olympics.

The French almost beat them again Saturday while attempting to win their first gold in men’s basketball. They had to settle for a third silver, having also finished second to the U.S. in 1948 and 2000.

Slovenia and Australia will play later Saturday for the bronze medal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
District 51 on COVID-19 policies for upcoming school year
I-70 Alternate Route
Independence Pass closed to overlength vehicles
District 51 policies for the upcoming school year are subject to change, according to the...
Some District 51 parents asking for continued COVID-19 precautions in schools
A Frontier Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport...
Frontier Airlines adds additional flights to Denver
'Beautiful' Bobby Eaton rose to fame in pro wrestling in the '70s and '80s, as a singles...
Pro wrestler ‘Beautiful’ Bobby Eaton dies at 62

Latest News

United State's Gable Dan Steveson celebrates after defeating Georgia's Gennadij Cudinovic...
American Steveson wins wrestling gold
April Ross, right, of the United States, and teammate Alix Klineman celebrate a play during a...
Americans win beach gold medal, and Ross completes the set
D51
District 51 Plans for 2021/22 Fall Sports Season
United States' Carli Lloyd celebrates scoring her side's 4th goal against Australia in the...
US women’s soccer team beats Australia 4-3 for bronze medal
Simone Biles, of the United States, dismounts from the balance beam during the artistic...
Secret gym helped Simone Biles try to recover from ‘twisties’