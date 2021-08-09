GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A local motorcycle community chapter called Black Sheep 29:2 CRU held a biker awareness event at the Grand Junction Harley Davidson to spread awareness that Biker’s Lives matter too.

This biker awareness event had entertainment as well as informational booths for the public on how to be more aware of motorcycles when driving on the road in an effort to bring more awareness to the streets. In just 1 week last month, there were 6 motorcycle accidents here in the area.

“We want people to know this is why we have loud pipes,” said 29:2 CRU Chapter of Black Sheep Harley Davidson for Christ member Dinky Lane. “Because loud pipes save lives. We’re finding that the reason people don’t see us is because they’re too busy texting & driving or making a phone call. So we want you to put your device down and put your eyes up so that you can see us.”

A well known member of the local biker community was struck by a distracted driver and is still currently in the hospital. They say the only reason he is still alive is because he was wearing his helmet. Bikers all over the country urge the public to put devices down and focus on the road. This will prevent so many unnecessary biker accidents and deaths.

“Everybody’s lives matter and so do ours,” said Lane. “So we’re asking you. The visibility of a motorcycle rider is very limited anyways. So when you’re on your device and looking down and then you look up, it’s limited anyway and you’re not gonna see us in that split second.”

They also stress that it’s just as important for bikers to ride defensively.

“You wanna surround yourself with everything that’s going on multiple times,” said 29:2 CRU Chapter of Black Sheep Harley Davidson for Christ member Peachy Bain. “Looking in front, looking behind, looking in the sides. But also, be ready at any point in time to get out of the way. Meaning, don’t idle in neutral. If you’re at a light, make sure you’re in gear & ready to go. Because it could be seconds that will save your life. So my heart says bikers come on now, you have to think defensively. You can enjoy your ride. But also be aware of anything & everything around you.”

The chapter also wants to remind the community of motorcycle riders to always wear a helmet when riding and for drivers to listen for the rumble.

Copyright 2021 KKCO. All rights reserved.